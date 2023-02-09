Death toll in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria rises to over 11,200

The death toll in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has risen to over 11,200. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that the death toll from Monday’s devastating earthquake has reached 8,754.

In Syria, 2,530 fatalities have been confirmed in both government-controlled areas and rebel-held regions. Agencies and rescue workers have warned that the figures are likely to rise higher with many people still trapped under the rubble. Rescue workers are struggling to reach some of the worst-hit areas. There is also a fear of collapse of the infrastructure of buildings surrounding the rubble, weakened following the earthquake.