Death toll in massive earthquakes in Turkiye, Syria crosses 4900

Indian Army mobilises 89 member medical team

AMN / WEB DESK

More than 4,900 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria yesterday. Thousands of buildings collapsed in both countries. Hundreds of people are believed to be trapped under the rubble. The toll is expected to rise as rescue workers search mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across Turkiye and Syria.

The quake was one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years. Millions of people across Turkiye, Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus and Israel felt the earthquake. Tremors from the powerful earthquakes were also felt as far away as Denmark and Greenland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Addressing the India Energy week event in Bengaluru yesterday, Mr Modi said, India is committed to providing assistance and support in this difficult time.

Indian Army has mobilised an 89-member medical team to earthquake hit Türkiye. The team comprises Medical Specialists and is equipped with X-ray Machines, Ventilators, Oxygen Generation Plants, Cardiac Monitors an associated equipment, to establish a 30 bedded medical facility.

The first Indian C17 flight with more than 50 National Disaster Response Force Search and Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities and equipment has reached Adana, Türkiye.

In a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the second plane is also getting ready for departure. The decision to sent relief material was taken yesterday in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance and relief measures to the victims of the earthquake.

The relief measures is being taken up in coordination with the government of Türkey.

