Death toll in earthquakes in Turkiye, Syria rises to over 8,700

The death toll in the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria has risen to over 8,700, according to official sources. With 349 more deaths reported in Turkiye today, the toll in the country reached 6,234. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay yesterday said that least 34,810 people have been injured in the country.

In Syria, 2,530 fatalities have been confirmed in both government-controlled areas and rebel-held regions. A total of 4,654 injuries have been reported across the country. Agencies and rescue workers have warned the figures are likely to rise higher, especially in Syria, with many people still trapped under the rubble. Meanwhile, the enormous task of finding any survivors has been ongoing for more than 50 hours. Some rescuers are even using just their hands to dig through concrete and debris.

Bulldozers and workers are ploughing through the mountainous pile of broken concrete. There is also a fear of collapse of the infrastructure of buildings surrounding the rubble, weakened following the earthquake. International support and aid has flown into Turkey and Syria. However, taking it to affected areas while navigating the blocked roads and collapsed buildings is a massive challenge.