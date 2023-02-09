इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2023 01:13:35      انڈین آواز
Death toll in earthquake in Turkiye and Syria crosses 15,000

Indian Army sets up Field Hospital at Iskenderun in Hatay province

The death toll in the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria has crossed 15, 000. Rescue workers have warned that the toll are likely to rise further with many people still trapped under the rubble. Rescue workers are struggling to reach some of the worst-hit areas.

Indian Army has set up a Field Hospital at Iskenderun in Hatay province of Türkiye. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, the field hospital will treat those affected by the earthquake. He said, a team of Indian medical and critical care specialists and equipment are preparing to treat emergencies. MEA Spokesperson Arindam bagchi said, it will be a 30-bedded fully-equipped medical facility with Operation Theatre, X-ray machines, ventilators, etc.

India’s sixth flight under Operation Dost reaches earthquake-hit Türkiye

India’s sixth flight under Operation Dost has reached earthquake-hit Türkiye today. In a tweet, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that more search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search and access equipment, medicines and medical equipment ready for deployment in the relief efforts. India is also preparing a field hospital in Hatay to treat the emergency cases. According to the External Affairs Ministry, the hospital will have 30-bedded fully-equipped medical facility including Operation Theatre, X-ray machines and ventilators.

