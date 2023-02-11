Death toll in devastating Turkiye-Syria earthquake crosses 24,000

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll in the devastating Turkiye-Syria earthquake has crossed 24,000 even as search and rescue operations intensified to find the survivors.

The powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked large parts of Turkiye and Syria early Monday this week causing unprecedented damage to lives and properties.

United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths today described the earthquake as the “worst event in 100 years in this region”.

Agencies and rescue workers have warned that death toll may rise further as many are still trapped under the rubble. Extreme cold weather is also hampering rescue efforts in search of survivors of the earthquake.