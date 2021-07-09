Death toll in Bangladesh factory fire goes up to 52

AMN/ WEB DESK
The death toll in the devastating fire at a juice factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj near Dhaka climbed to 52 after 49 bodies were recovered from the building. Initial reports had indicated that 3 people died after some people jumped out of the burning building to save themselves. The death toll may rise further as the search and rescue operation is still continuing.
A massive fire broke out in the six story building on Thursday evening which was brought under control by the Fire services department in the early hours of Friday.
Injured people were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and the US Bangla Medical College Hospital in Rupganj.
The cause of the fire is not known yet.