WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, the death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a tunnel north of the capital, Kabul, has risen to 31.

A Health Ministry spokesman said the number of fatalities climbed to 31 while 37 people were injured. He said, rescuers continued to search for survivors trapped under rubble.

The Salang tunnel, about 130 km north of Kabul, which was originally built in the 1960s, which is a key route linking the country’s north and south.