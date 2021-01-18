Death toll from tribal violence in Sudan’s Darfur climbs to 83

WEB DESK
In Sudan, the death toll from tribal violence in the restive region of West Darfur has climbed to 83 as sporadic violence continued yesterday. At least 160 others injured, which include soldiers also.
The fighting in the state capital, El Geneina, began on Saturday after a row in which a man was stabbed to death.
A state-wide curfew has been imposed and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has sent a delegation to investigate.
The latest violence comes less than three weeks after peacekeepers from the UN and African Union handed over security to the Khartoum authorities after 13 years.