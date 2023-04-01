Death toll from landslide in Andean city of Ecuador rises to 23

WEB DESK

In Ecuador, the death toll from a landslide in the Andean city of Alausi has risen to Twenty three, said the government yesterday while rescue teams continued to look for missing people. The incident took place on the 26th of March in a part of the city, which is located in the province of Chimborazo. According to official figures, the landslide has affected eight hundred fifty people and destroyed fifty seven buildings. The death toll is gradually rising as rescue teams gain access to houses that have been buried beneath massive amounts of earth.