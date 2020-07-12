FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2020 06:41:17      انڈین آواز

De-escalation process between India-China is in progress: S Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that disengagement and de-escalation process has been agreed upon between India and China and the work is in progress.

He said, we have agreed on the need to disengage because the troops on both sides are deployed very close to each other. So there is a disengagement and de-escalation process which has been agreed upon. He said, the process of disengagement has just commenced and it is very much a work in progress. Dr Jaishankar was speaking at India Global Week 2020 yesterday.

Recently, India and China have begun a long process of disengagement in eastern Ladakh after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

MARQUEE

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

WEB DESK To showcase the benefits about our country’s ancient form of health science, Tourism Ministry co ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!