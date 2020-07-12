De-escalation process between India-China is in progress: S Jaishankar

WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that disengagement and de-escalation process has been agreed upon between India and China and the work is in progress.

He said, we have agreed on the need to disengage because the troops on both sides are deployed very close to each other. So there is a disengagement and de-escalation process which has been agreed upon. He said, the process of disengagement has just commenced and it is very much a work in progress. Dr Jaishankar was speaking at India Global Week 2020 yesterday.

Recently, India and China have begun a long process of disengagement in eastern Ladakh after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.