DDMA approves Graded Response Action Plan

AMN

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA today approved the Graded Response Action Plan, (GRAP). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, the plan descriptively elaborates upon when the lockdown will be imposed and when it will be lifted. According to GRAP, there will be four levels of ‘alerts’, Level 1 – Yellow ‘Alert’, Level 2 – Amber ‘Alert’, Level 3 – Orange ‘Alert’ and Level 4 – Red ‘Alert’.

The Level-1 of the plan will be applicable only when the positivity rate is more than 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days, at least 1500 new cases have been registered in the past one week and patients admitted to 500 oxygen beds. The Level-2 will be applicable when the positivity rate is more than one per cent, at least 3500 new cases have been registered and patients admitted to 700 oxygen beds in one week.

The Level-3 will be applicable only when the positivity rate is more than two per cent, at least 9000 new cases have been registered and patients admitted to 1,000 oxygen beds. The Level-4 will be applicable when the positivity rate is more than five per cent, at least 16,000 new cases have been registered and patients admitted to 3000 oxygen beds in one week.

Shops and establishments of essential goods and services will be allowed to open during all four levels of alerts. Cinema Halls, Theatres, Banquet Halls, Auditoriums, Spas, Gymnasium and Yoga Institute, Entertainment Parks and Water Parks will be closed during all levels of alerts.

Under the yellow alert, construction and manufacturing activities are allowed. Shops and Malls can open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity. Delhi metro and Delhi Bus will run with 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Night Curfew will be imposed between 10 pm to 5 am during Yellow ‘Alert’, Amber ‘Alert’ and Orange ‘Alert’. However, total curfew will be imposed during the Red ‘Alert’.

