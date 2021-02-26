Dates for Assembly elections in W Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry announced

AMN / NEW DELHI

Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held between 27th March to 29th April.

The counting of votes in all the four states and one Union Territory will take place on 2nd May.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on 6th April.

In West Bengal, the polling will be held eight phases on 27th March, 1st, 6th, 10th, 17th, 22nd, 26th and 29th April.

Assam will go to polls in three phases on 27th March, 1st and 6th April.

Announcing the poll scheduled in New Delhi this evening, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, 18.68 crore electors will vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 seats in this elections for four states and one union territory.

He said, the polling time has been increased by one hour.

Mr Arora said, webcasting arrangement will be in place at polling stations in critical and vulnerable areas.

The Chief Election Commissioner said, adequate Central Armed Police Forces deployment will be ensured during elections and all critical, vulnerable polling stations.

He added that special observers have been appointed in the four states going to polls.

Elaborating about measures in view of Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Arora said, everyone on poll duty will be vaccinated before the elections. He said, door-to-door campaigning will be restricted to five persons including the candidate.

The CEC said, the model code of conduct came into force with the announcement of the elections.

On the occasion the Commission also announced By-poll for Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu and Malappuram Lok Sabha in Kerala which will be held on 6th April.