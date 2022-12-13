Data should be accessible to citizens around the world, says India’s G20 Sherpa

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant today said that the principles governing the disclosure of good quality data, which can ensure government performance, must be laid down by the Development Working Group meeting. He was delivering the welcome address at 1st Development Working Group Meeting in Mumbai in a side event on ‘Data for development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda’. Mr Kant said, G20 has played a very critical role in the past at a time when economic growth and financial progress were impacted.

Mr Kant said, less developed and developing countries will never be able to technologically lead and grow without the use of data and good governance. He said that the data should be accessible to the citizens around the world. Mr Kant said, Indian government has tried to bring good data governance and brought several initiatives like Data Governance Quality Index. He shared India’s practices like National Data analytics platform, Use of data for transforming aspirational districts in country.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar also addressed the gathering and presented India’s achievement. He said that, Government of India will soon begin to assemble large troves of anonymized data sets collected and harmonized under National Data Governance Framework Policy, with vast community of startups, researchers and AI ecosystem. Mr. Chandrashekhar said, the digital economy should be viewed through a combined prism of trust & protection.