In Tennis, Daniil Medvedev stormed into the final of Dubai Open defeating Novak Djokovic. Russian Medvedev ended Serbian Djokovic’s 20-match winning streak by beating the world’s top-ranked player 6-4, 6-4 in the semi final at Dubai in United Arab Emirates.

The third-seeded Medvedev will face defending champion Andrey Rublev tomorrow in an all-Russian final of the hard-court tournament.