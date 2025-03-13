‘Dangerous mindset’, FM Sitharaman slams TN Govt over removal of ‘₹’ in ‘T.N. Budget

AMN / WEB DESK

Criticising the Tamil Nadu government, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said removing the Indian currency symbol ‘₹’ from “Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 documents” was more than mere symbolism. According to her, it signals a dangerous mindset that “weakens Indian unity and promotes secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride. A completely avoidable example of language and regional chauvinism.”

In a post on X, Ms. Sitharaman said the rupee symbol ‘₹’ is internationally well-recognised and serves as a visible identity of India in global financial transactions. “At a time when India is pushing for cross-border payments using UPI, should we really be undermining our own national currency symbol?” she questioned.

She also questioned if the DMK had a problem with ‘₹’, why didn’t it protest back in 2010 when it was officially adopted under the Congress-led UPA government, when it was part of the ruling alliance at the Centre.

@INCIndia-led UPA government, at a time when the DMK was part of the ruling alliance at the Centre? Ironically, ‘₹’ was designed by Th. D Udaya Kumar, the son of former DMK MLA N. Dharmalingam. By erasing it now, the DMK is not only rejecting a national symbol but also utterly disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth. Moreover, the Tamil word ‘Rupaai’ (ரூபாய்) itself has deep roots in the Sanskrit word ‘Rupya,’ meaning ‘wrought silver’ or ‘a worked silver coin.’ This term has resonated across centuries in Tamil trade and literature, and even today, ‘Rupaai’ remains the currency name in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. In fact, several countries, including Indonesia, the Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Seychelles, and Sri Lanka, officially use ‘Rupee’ or its ‘equivalent/derivatives’ as their currency name. Rupee symbol ‘₹’ is internationally well-recognized and serves as a visible identity of India in global financial transactions. At a time when India is pushing for cross-border payments using UPI, should we really be undermining our own national currency symbol? All elected representatives and authorities are sworn under the Constitution to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. Removing a national symbol like ‘₹’ from the State Budget documents goes against that very oath, weakening the commitment to national unity. This is more than mere symbolism—it signals a dangerous mindset that weakens Indian unity and promotes secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride. A completely avoidable example of language and regional chauvinism.