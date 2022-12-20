FreeCurrencyRates.com

Dalai Lama calls India his “permanent home”, and says no point in returning to China

FILE PIC

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has said that there is no point in returning to China and he prefers living in India, calling it his “permanent home”. While responding to a query over Twang clash at Kangra airport in Himachal Pradesh yesterday, Dalai Lama said, generally speaking, things are improving in Europe, Africa, and also in Asia. He further said, China is also becoming flexible now but there is no point to return to China.

This statement came in the backdrop of December 9  face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops at Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese attempt was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This was the first clash since the stand-off between troops of both countries in the sensitive Galwan area of Ladakh in June 2020.

Dalai Lama is scheduled to stay in Delhi for 2-3 days and then he will go to Bodhgaya in Bihar for spiritual teachings and other events. 

