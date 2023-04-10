Dalai Lama apologises to boy, his family over viral video

AMN / WEB DESK

A day after a video of the Dalai Lama asking a minor boy to “suck his tongue” went viral on social media, the Tibetan spiritual leader apologised to the boy and his family for the incident.

The office of the Dalai Lama in a statement released on social media said, “A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

The statement further says that “the Dalai Lama often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident”.

The video of the Dalai Lama asking a minor boy to “suck his tongue” has evoked strong and critical reaction from Twitter users across the world. The video shows the Dalai Lama kissing a minor boy on his lips when he leans to pay him respect. He is also heard asking the boy to “suck his tongue”.

The Dalai Lama had earlier also courted a controversy when he had said in an interview that his successor could be women, but she should attractive. The comments of the Dalai Lama had evoked strong reaction from feminist groups from across the globe. The Dalai Lama had later apologised for his remarks.