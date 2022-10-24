FreeCurrencyRates.com

Cyclone Sitrang set to cross Bangladesh coast by Tuesday morning, ports to hoist cautionary signals 6 and 7

The Cyclonic Storm ‘Sitrang’ is set to intensify further and cross the Barisal-Chattogram coast near Kheupara by early morning or morning on Tuesday, said the special cyclone bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department of Bangladesh at 6 a.m. on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin at 9.3- a.m. on Monday said that the cyclonic storm Sitrang is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours.

The storm Sitrang over east-central bay and adjoining west-central bay moved north-northeastwards. It was centered 590 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 535 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 535 km south-southwest of Mongla port and 495 kms south-southwest of Payra port at 6 am on Monday.

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower the local warning signal number 4 and instead hoist danger signal number 7. Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports have been advised to hoist danger signal number 6.

Riverports of the districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Noakhali, and others have been advised to hoist danger signal number 3.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclone, coastal areas of north bay and adjoining places will experience gusty or squally wind speeds of 50-60 KMPH in addition to heavy or very heavy rainfall. The low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Bhopal, Barisal among others are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge of 5-8 feet above normal astronomical tide.

