Cyclone Sitrang: 10,000 homes, 6000 hectares of cropland damaged, 9 killed in Bangladesh

WEB DESK

Around 10,000 houses were damaged by cyclone Sitrang that made landfall in Bangladesh on midnight last night.

Briefing the media in Dhaka today, the State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said that the government provided shelter to close to 1 million people during the cyclone. He said, most of the people have already returned to their homes from the shelters.

The Minister said that the cyclone weakened very quickly after hitting the coastal districts last night. He said that 9 deaths have been reported so far. He further said that 6,000 hectares of cropland and 1,000 fishing enclosures were damaged due to the cyclone.

Earlier, the State Minister for Power, Nasrul Hamid said that 80 lakh people were still not getting the power supply which was disrupted by the cyclone Sitrang because of damage to electric poles. He informed that efforts are on to restore electricity in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, flight services from the three airports in the coastal areas at Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Barisal resumed from noon today. The ferry and launch services were also started after remaining suspended for close to 36 hours.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have lowered the danger signal 6 and 7. They have now been advised to keep hoisting the local cautionary signal number 3.