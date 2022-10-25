FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Oct 2022 09:36:54      انڈین آواز

Cyclone Sitrang: 10,000 homes, 6000 hectares of cropland damaged, 9 killed in Bangladesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Around 10,000 houses were damaged by cyclone Sitrang that made landfall in Bangladesh on midnight last night.

Briefing the media in Dhaka today, the State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said that the government provided shelter to close to 1 million people during the cyclone. He said, most of the people have already returned to their homes from the shelters.

The Minister said that the cyclone weakened very quickly after hitting the coastal districts last night. He said that 9 deaths have been reported so far. He further said that 6,000 hectares of cropland and 1,000 fishing enclosures were damaged due to the cyclone.

Earlier, the State Minister for Power, Nasrul Hamid said that 80 lakh people were still not getting the power supply which was disrupted by the cyclone Sitrang because of damage to electric poles. He informed that efforts are on to restore electricity in the affected areas.
Meanwhile, flight services from the three airports in the coastal areas at Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Barisal resumed from noon today. The ferry and launch services were also started after remaining suspended for close to 36 hours.
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have lowered the danger signal 6 and 7. They have now been advised to keep hoisting the local cautionary signal number 3.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Swapnil Kusale wins India’s 3rd Paris 2024 Olympics quota

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale won India’s third Paris 2024 Olympics quota place at the ongoing ISSF World Ch ...

T-20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets at Melbourne

AMN India beat its arch rival Pakistan by four wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in a nail b ...

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat defending champion Australia by 89 runs

AMN New Zealand beat Defending Champion Australia by 89 runs in the opening match of T-20 World Cup Super 1 ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart