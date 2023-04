AMN

A powerful cyclone Ilsa hit Western Australia close to Port Hedland as a category five storm today. The storm has been however downgraded to category three, but a red alert remains in place for some inland communities.

No reports of injury to people or critical infrastructure has been reported. With windspeed of 218 kilometer per hour recorded on Bedout Island just off the coast, the cyclone was the strongest to hit the region in some 14 years.