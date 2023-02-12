Cyclone Gabrielle: State of Emergency declared in Northland

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Northland, a subtropical region on New Zealand’s North Island, a state of emergency has been declared on Sunday for an initial period of seven days as part of the regional response to Gabrielle, a tropical storm, according to a notice from local authorities. In a press conference on Sunday, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called on residents across Auckland to minimize non-essential travel, urging those who could work from home to do so. Air New Zealand, the national carrier, has cancelled several domestic flights ahead of the storm’s arrival.

New Zealand’s MetService had issued a series of red weather warnings early on Sunday for intense rain and gale-force winds, including for Auckland which suffered record rains only two weeks ago.The Coromandel Peninsula and the Tairāwhiti/Gisborne region, were affected badly by the recent torrential rain and have been placed under the most serious weather alert. It said, the city could see up to 200mm of rain on Monday, with the Coromandel area to the east in line for 400mm. The MetService also warned winds could still be strong enough to damage trees and power lines and that enough rain could fall to cause further flooding and landslides in the coming days.

Thousands of people in New Zealand have been left without power as parts of the country endure the start of Gabrielle which buffeted Australia’s Norfolk Island overnight and has begun to lash the northernmost region of New Zealand. Evacuation centres have been set up and residents have been preparing. Residents have been told to ensure they have enough supplies to last three days in case they are trapped at home. Tens of thousands of sandbags have been distributed there due to concerns the sodden ground and weakened infrastructure have made homes more vulnerable to flooding.