Cyber security incident reported at AIIMS Delhi’s server

AMN

Cyber security incident has been reported at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi’s server on Wednesday. Due to the cyber security incident, outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment systems have been affected. All these services are currently running on manual mode.

In a statement issued by AIIMS, it has been mentioned that National Informatics Centre team working at AIIMS has informed that this may be ransomware attack. AIIMS said, the incident will be investigated by the law enforcement authorities. It said, AIIMS and NIC will take due precautions to prevent such future attacks.

“With the server being down, the outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation and appointment system, among others have been affected,” an AIIMS official said The OPD and sample collection were handled manually but the sample collection system for those who do not have a Unique Health Identification were affected, another official said.

As each sample collected requires a barcode for tracking, the server going down has led to very few samples being collected, he added.

Measures are being taken to restore the digital services and support is being sought from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and NIC, AIIMS said in the statement.