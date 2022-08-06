CWG India: Ravi Vinesh, Naveen clinch a Gold each, Athletes  Avinash, Priyanka bag silver,  Women cricket team in Final 

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 6 August: Avinash Sable hogged the limelight winning a silver in the 3000m steeplechase, with a personal best time of 8:11:20 mins to set the Alexander Stadium alight. Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot cliched gold with 8:11:15. Also winning silver was Priyanka Goswami in the women’s 10k walk, also with a personal best time of 43:38:83 mins. Australian Jemima Montang won gold with 42:34:30 mins on the 9th day of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. .

India won their second Lawn Bowls medal -a silver in the Men’s Fours after the gold in the Women’s Fours. Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Navneet Singh and Sunil Bahadur went down 5-18 to the Northern Ireland quartet of Sam Barkely, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh after 14-ends.

Pooja Gehlot also won Wrestling’s seventh medal beating Scotland’s Christelle Letchidjio 12-2 in a women’s freestyle 50kg bronze match. Vinesh Phogat won her 3rd consecutive Commonwealth Games Gold Medal. Olympic Silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya also won the Gold dominating in the 57kg Freestyle category. Winning another gold was grappler Naveen defeating Pakistan’s Mohd Tahir 9-0 in 74kg category.

The women’s cricket team ensured a medal beating England in the semi-finals by four runs. Smriti Mandhana starred with a 61 in India’s total of 164 in 20 overs. In reply, England finished with 160 for 6 after their allocated 20 overs, with as many as three run-outs in their innings.

Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda and Simi also made it through to the final of the women’s 4*400 relay after they finished second in the semis to Jamaica with a time of 44.45 secs.

In Table Tennis, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran made the finals of the men’s doubles competition with a 3-2 win over Australians Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu. The scores read 8-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-1 and 11-8.

The Indian veteran then partnered Sreeja Akula to make his third final of the Games with a 3-2 semi-final win over Australia’s Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee in the mixed doubles. The scores read 11-9, 11-8, 9-11,12-14, 11-7.

A total of three boxers also made it to the final round. Nitu first in the women’s 48kg, when the referee had to stop the semi-final contest against Canada’s Priyanka Dhillon. Then it was

Amit Panghal in the men’s 48kg-51kg (Light Flyweight) who also made it to the gold medal bout with a unanimous 5-0 points verdict over Patrich Chinyemba of Zambia. Finally, world champion Nikhat Zareen snuffed out Stubley Alfia of England with another 5-0 win in the semis of the women’s Light Flyweight category.

Other results;

In Squash, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar went down to Ng Yow and Yuen Wern of Malaysia 8-11, 8-11 in the men’s doubles quarters. World champions Saurav Ghosal and Deepika Pallikal also lost in the semis. Joelle King and Paul Coll of New Zealand beat them 11-7, 11-4.

In Para Athletic Women’s F55-57 Shot Put – Final, Sharmila was fourth with a personal best 8.43, Poonam Sharma finished seventh with 7.07 and Santosh scored 6.53 for eighth place.

In Table Tennis Manika Batra and Diya Chitale beat Oumehani Hosenally and Jalim Nandeshwaree of Mauritius 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-3) to move to the quarters but then lost out to the Welsh pair of Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey in the quarters, crashing out 7-11, 6-11, 13-11, 10-12

Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison were also through to quarters of women’s doubles with a 3-0 verdict over Anna Chloe and Lara Whitton of Wales. The scores read 11-7, 11-4, 11-3. However, they too were up against it in the quarters against Singapore’s Wong Xin Ru and Jingyi Zhou going down 14-16, 11-13, 11-6, 8-11 in the end.

Sharath Kamal beat Quek Yong Izaac of Singapore in the men’s singles quarters 4-0. The game break up read 11-6, 11-7, 11-4, 11-7. Sathyan was next to the semis, a 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 10-12, 11-9 victor over Sam Walker of England.

Sanil Shetty however went down to England’s Liam Pitchford in five games 11-9, 6-11, 8-11, 8-11 and 4-11.

Singapore’s Feng Tianwei put paid to Sreeja Akula’s hopes of reaching the women’s final with 4-3 victory over the Indian. The scores read 11-6, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10 in the Singaporean’s favour.

India suffered a reverse in the women’s singles Badminton when Akarshi Kashyap went down to the experienced Scot Kirsty Gilmour 0-2. Kirsty won 21-10, 21-7.

Gemma Richardson of England came through a winner on points (3-2) against Jaismine in the 57kg-60kg (Lightweight) semis in women’s Boxing

India is placed 5th in the medal tally with 35 medals- 12 Gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze- so far