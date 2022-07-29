CWG 2022: Indian women’s hockey team thrash Ghana 5-0; Shiva Thapa wins against Pakistan boxer

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Birmingham, Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian women’s hockey team thrash Ghana 5-0 in Pool A game.

Indian women’s Cricket team lost to Australia by Three wickets.

In Badminton women’s single P.V Sindhu defeated Pakistan’s Shehzad by 21-7, 21-6.

In the single man’s event of Badminton, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Pakistan’s Murad Ali by 21-7, 21-12.

In India’s Group A tie against Pakistan in mixed doubles Badminton, the pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponappa beat pair of Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique 21-9, 21-12.

The Indian women’s table tennis team made a winning start to its event, beating South Africa 3-0 in a straightforward game.

In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men’s 63.5kg Round of 32 bouts against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch.

The men’s table tennis team faces Barbados and have taken a 2-0 lead in the tie quite comfortably.

Shrihari Natraj reached to semi-final of backstroke in swimming.

In Cycling Indian team stood sixth in 4000 metre pursuit.

Taniya Choudhury had a disappointing start in the Lawn Bowls women’s singles event, as she faced a 21-10 loss to Scotland’s Dee Hoggan.

In Aquatics, Kushagra Rawat was also eliminated in the Men’s 400m Freestyle event after he finished last in Heat 3.