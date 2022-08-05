FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Aug 2022 10:01:58      انڈین آواز

CWG 2022 Day 8: India qualifies for finals of Men’s 4X400m relay after creating new Asian record

Leave a comment
Published On: By

SPORTS DESK

On Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in Wrestling, India’s Deepak Punia is through to the men’s freestyle 86kg quarter-finals.

Bajrang Punia has also reached to the quarterfinals of the men’s 65 kg after beating Nauru’s Lowe Bingham.
In Athletics, India has created new Asian record in Men’s 4X400m Relay clocking 3:00.25. They have qualified for the finals. Jyothi Yarraji, however, could not make it past the heats in women’s 100m hurdles. She clocked 13.18.

Image

In Table Tennis, Paddler Manika Batrahas qualified for the quarter-finals in women’s singles. She beat Australia’s Minhyung Jee 11-4, 11-8, 11-6, 12-10 in her round of 16 match. Sreeja Akula has defeated Wales’s Charlotte Carey 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 9-11, 11-4, 15-13, 12-10 to reach the table tennis women’s singles quarter-finals.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran & Manika Batra have also reached the quarterfinals after beating Nigerian mixed-doubles pair of Ojomu Ajoke and Omotayo Olajide. Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja also made it to the last 8. Achanta Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja have also cruised to the last eight of the table tennis mixed doubles event. Reeth Tennison lost to Singapore’s Tianwei Feng in the women’s singles round of 16.

India’s Sonalben Patel has lost in women’s singles semi-final in para table tennis. She will now fight for the bronze. Raj Aravindan Alagar too lost in men’s singles semi-finals in para table tennis. He will also play for the bronze medal now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Pole positions for Prabhu Arunagiri, Kayan Zubin Patel at National Motorcycle Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Chennai, 5 August ;  Veteran Prabhu Arunagiri  (Pacer Yamaha)  and Mumbai ...

CWG 2022 Day 8: India qualifies for finals of Men’s 4X400m relay after creating new Asian record

SPORTS DESK On Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in Wrestling, India's Deepak Punia is through ...

Chess Olympiad: India A, India C to clash in the 7th round

Harpal Singh Bedi India A and I, will lock horns in a crucial seventh-round match in the open section at th ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart