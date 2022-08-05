CWG 2022 Day 8: India qualifies for finals of Men’s 4X400m relay after creating new Asian record

SPORTS DESK

On Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in Wrestling, India’s Deepak Punia is through to the men’s freestyle 86kg quarter-finals.

Bajrang Punia has also reached to the quarterfinals of the men’s 65 kg after beating Nauru’s Lowe Bingham.

In Athletics, India has created new Asian record in Men’s 4X400m Relay clocking 3:00.25. They have qualified for the finals. Jyothi Yarraji, however, could not make it past the heats in women’s 100m hurdles. She clocked 13.18.

In Table Tennis, Paddler Manika Batrahas qualified for the quarter-finals in women’s singles. She beat Australia’s Minhyung Jee 11-4, 11-8, 11-6, 12-10 in her round of 16 match. Sreeja Akula has defeated Wales’s Charlotte Carey 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 9-11, 11-4, 15-13, 12-10 to reach the table tennis women’s singles quarter-finals.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran & Manika Batra have also reached the quarterfinals after beating Nigerian mixed-doubles pair of Ojomu Ajoke and Omotayo Olajide. Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja also made it to the last 8. Achanta Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja have also cruised to the last eight of the table tennis mixed doubles event. Reeth Tennison lost to Singapore’s Tianwei Feng in the women’s singles round of 16.

India’s Sonalben Patel has lost in women’s singles semi-final in para table tennis. She will now fight for the bronze. Raj Aravindan Alagar too lost in men’s singles semi-finals in para table tennis. He will also play for the bronze medal now.