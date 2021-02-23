Curfew imposed in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra from tonight

AMN
Due to increase in COVID-19, a curfew has been imposed in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra from tonight. There will be a curfew from eleven o’clock at night to six o’clock in the morning
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Collector Sunil Chavan,Commissioner of Police Dr. Nikhil Gupta and Municipal Commissioner Astik KumarPandey today. After the meeting the Police Commissioner’s office issued anorder in this regard. The curfew will be in force till March 8. During thisperiod, essential commodities, the industrial sector and its employees havebeen exempted from the curfew.