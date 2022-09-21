Culture of no compromise with quality has to be adopted in country: Goyal

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that the culture of no compromise with quality has to be adopted in the country.

Addressing the FICCI LEADS 2022 program in New Delhi, Mr. Goyal stressed the need to change the mindset of two quality standards for domestic and international markets. He urged the Industry to focus on five key areas in the manufacturing sector.

These are Quality, Durability, Design, Price, and Sustainability, and align them to international standards. Mr. Goyal also stressed the need to focus on Green Energy, reducing emissions, generating consciousness about cleanliness, and other Sustainable Development Goals contributing towards a better future for children.