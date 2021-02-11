Culture of abusing private sector no longer acceptable: PM

By A Correspondent

Highlighting the importance of Private sector, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Lok Sabha that the culture of abusing the private sector is no longer acceptable and this is akin to insulting country’s youth. He said private sector’s role can be seen everywhere including telecom and pharma. Mr Modi said if India is able to serve humanity, it is also due to the role of the private sector. He said agriculture sector will not be strong if investment and new technologies are not brought. He stressed that there is a need to go beyond growing only wheat and paddy.

The Lok Sabha passed the Motion to thank the President for his address to both Houses of Parliament, after the Prime Minister’s reply to the Motion yesterday. Prime Minister appealed to the farmers to come to the table for talks so that a solution can be found.

Mr Modi said he is surprised why people are asking about the need for the new farm laws, since farmers never asked for them. He said Lok Sabha as well as Centre respects the farmers who are voicing their views on the farm laws and this is why topmost Ministers of the Government are constantly talking to them. He pointed out that after the laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament, no Mandi has shut and MSP has also remained.

Mr Modi said a new world order is being shaped post COVID and it is for the people of India to decide whether they want to take the lead in forming this new world order. He said India has emerged as Aatmanirbhar – self reliant, during this pandemic. He said India cannot be a mute spectator anymore, but has to emerge as a strong powerhouse. The Prime Minister said the world post-COVID is turning out to be very different and remaining isolated from the global trends in such times will be counter-productive.

The Prime Minister alleged that those who are disrupting the House are doing so as per a well-planned strategy but their lies will soon be found out by the public.

Mr Modi thanked the large number of women MPs who took part in the discussion in the House. He called it a great sign and congratulated them who enriched the House with their thoughts. He said President Ram Nath Kovind’s address showcased India’s ‘Sankalp Shakti’ and his words have boosted the spirit of confidence among the people of India.Congress and TMC staged a walkout during Prime Minister’s speech.