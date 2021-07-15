Cuba temporarily lifts restrictions on food, medicine imports after protest

AMN/ WEB DESK

After nationwide protests, Cuba yesterday announced to lift restrictions temporarily on the amount of food and medicine travelers could bring into the country. Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said that it was a demand made by many travelers and it was necessary to take the decision.

Thousands had joined a wave of protests on Sunday over shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties and the government’s handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections. The government blamed the unrest on US-financed counter-revolutionaries exploiting hardship caused by the decades-old US trade embargo that Washington tightened in the midst of the pandemic, pushing the Cuban economy to the brink.

Several countries and the United Nations have called on the government to respect citizens’ right to express themselves. Others like Mexico have said the best way to help the Cuban people would be for the United States to ease sanctions.