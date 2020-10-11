Nobel Peace Prize 2020 goes to World Food Programme
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2020 05:49:39      انڈین آواز

CRPF Verifying authenticity of video claiming Troops have non-bulletproof vehicles

VIDEO TWEETED BY RAHUL GANDHI

Soon after the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video in which some troops allege that they were being made to travel in a non-bulletproof vehicle for operational duties, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) issued a statement saying it was ascertaining the authenticity of the video.

“The authenticity of the video is being probed into by CRPF. CRPF has adequate protective vehicles to meet varied operational requirements,” said DIG Moses Dhinakaran, spokesperson for CRPF in a statement.

Gandhi attacked the government over the provision of non-bullet proof vehicles for soldiers while spending Rs 8,400 crore to procure aircraft for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Is this justice?” he asked on Twitter along with a video of a purported conversation among soldiers being transported in non-bullet proof vehicles.

“Our jawans are being sent in non-bullet proof trucks to get martyred and Rs 8,400 crore aircraft is bought for the PM! Is this justice,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The video shows a conversation between soldiers objecting to their transportation in a non-bullet proof vehicle, while their seniors were using bullet-proof vehicles.

The jawans also complained that by doing so their lives were being compromised and the authorities were playing with their and their families’ lives.

The government has recently brought two VVIP planes for travel of the President, Prime Minister and Vice President, even as it maintained that the process for procuring the two aircraft had begun under the UPA government, and the current dispensation has only brought it to a logical conclusion.

