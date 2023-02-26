Crown Prince and Princess of Denmark on four-day visit to India

AMN / WEB DESK

The Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik André Henrik Christian and Crown Princess, Mary Elizabeth arrived in New Delhi today on a four-day visit.

External Affairs Ministry said, the visit of the Royal Couple will be the first visit from the Danish Royal family in two decades. They are visiting India on the invitation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

During the visit, the Crown Prince will meet Vice President Dhankhar and also call on President Droupadi Murmu. The Crown Prince and the Crown Princess will also travel to Agra and Chennai.

India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues.

The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark.