09 Jun 2021 03:35:37

Critical medical supplies from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia reach Mumbai

AMN / MUMBAI

Indian Naval Ship Tarkash on her third trip as part of Operation Samudra Setu II (Oxygen Express) brought in critical medical supplies from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. It reached Mumbai harbor today.

In continuation of “Oxygen Solidarity Bridge” to support India’s fight against COVID, Indian Naval ships have been playing a crucial role in transshipment of Oxygen and other medical supplies from various countries.

According to an official press release, INS Tarkash entered Al Shuwaikh Harbour, Kuwait on 31 May 2021 and embarked 785 oxygen cylinders. Later on, the ship embarked 300 oxygen cylinders from Ad Dammam Port, Saudi Arabia on 01 Jun 21. It entered Mumbai Harbour with medical consignment today morning.

Previously, INS Tarkash had brought in critical medical supplies consisting of four Cryogenic Oxygen Containers (20MT each), 982 oxygen cylinders in her two trips from Doha and Bahrain.

