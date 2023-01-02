Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

AMN/ WEB DESK

Portugal Football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a contract until 2025. The club in a tweet described the signing as history in the making.

The club said it would inspire their league, nation, and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. The 37-year-old Ronaldo said he is eager to experience a new football league in a different country.

The Portugal captain was free after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he had criticised the club.