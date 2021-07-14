Cricketer Yashpal Sharma’s sudden death leaves his teammates shattered and desolate

Former cricketer and member of India’s 1983 cricket World Cup winning squad Yashpal Sharma died of heart attack Tuesday morning. He was 66. He was a big fan of Dilip Kumar…

By Harpal Singh Bedi

“I don’t want to be philosophical; I know death is inevitable, but still, I can’t believe that Yash is no more,” said emotional Madan Lal.

Talking to this writer, the former allrounder said “Though I have just returned after attending Yash’s cremation but there still is sense of disbelief” adding only couple of weeks back we were together at a function to celebrate 38-years of our World Cup victory in which he had played a crucial role”

Yashpal Sharma credited Dilip Kumar for selection in team India

Madan Lal was grieving the death of his World Cup team mate and fellow Punjabi Yashpal Sharma. ” Yes, We were from Punjab but I am from Amritsar and he was from Ludhiana and I moved to Delhi but Yash stayed back and played for Punjab and later for Haryana and also one season for Railways”

Recalling his days with the late batsman, Madan opined that Yashpal was basically a introvert person, He hardly meddled in other people’s affair. He lived his own life.

In one-word Yashpal Sharma can be summed up as a totally “hassle free person, who always minded his own business” the all-rounder said

Yashpal Sharma, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 66 and M Pandav ,once the strong man of Punjab Cricket was shell shocked’

Pandav was instrumental in Yashpal’s rise a a cricket player ” Former Punjab Ranji Player Chaman Lal, who hailed from Ludhiana spotted Yashpal and introduced him to me, “Within two years Yashpal became an integral part of Punjab Ranji team” recalled Pandav adding the late player was totally focused and disciplined and that is why he managed to get selected to represent India”

" He stayed very humble and respectful towards his elders till the end and that was his endearing quality" Pandav added.

Captain of the 1983 World cup winning team Kapil Dev, who was in Mumbai said ” I am crestfallen , I don’t know what to say. Yashpal was there at the celebratory function and was in his elements but Today he is gone. Unbelievable .I am short of words. I am just cutting short my stay in Mumbai and after reaching Delhi will straightaway go to his house”

Later speaking on a TV channel, Kapil virtually broke down saying ” “I can’t accept it,” Kapil said in tears. “I love you Yash

Another member who looked shattered was Kirti Azad ” He was the fittest of us all. Used to be particular about fitness, would exercise regularly. Hard to believe he is no more, He was a simple man, very disciplined. He was very Godfearing man without any vice.

DDCA president Rohan Jaitely who was present at the cremation site said “cricket has lost a noble soul, a dedicated and disciplined player”

Sunil Walson who was part of the 1983 squad though he did not play any match was in tears ” Life is so fickle, Yashpal just left us and gone for ever. He was very decent human being and harbored no malice towards anybody.

Yashpal Sharma, suffered a heart attack after returning from morning walk and collapsed at around 7.30 am.

Member of the 1983 World Cup squad, Yashpal played 37 Test matches scoring 1606 runs and 42 ODIs scoring 883 runs. He also played 160 first-class matches, representing Punjab, Haryana and Railways, and scored 8933 runs.

In India’s first World Cup win, in 1983. He aggregated 240 runs at an average of 34.28 and was the second highest-scorer India behind skipper Kapil Dev in the tournament.

The late batsman had top-scored with 89 (off 120 balls) to help India make 262/8 in their 34-run victory over West Indies in their first match of the 1983 World Cup.

He also served as a national selector , match referee and umpire.

Several of his Delhi based team mates including Kirti Azad, Madan Lal Sunil Walson, former BCCI acting president C K Khanna DDCA President Rohan Jaitely were present at the Lodhi Road cremation ground where Yashpal Sharma’s last rites were performed. Due to restrictions and covid protocol entry at the cemation ground was restricted.

Sad to hear about the demise of cricketer Yashpal Sharma. His remarkable performances during the key matches in 1983 cricket World-Cup played a crucial role in one of India’s greatest triumphs in cricketing history. My deepest condolences to his family, followers & team members. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 13, 2021

Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered.



My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

Sad to hear the demise of my former team mate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup! May his soul rest in peace 🙏! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) July 13, 2021