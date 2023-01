AMN/ WEB DESK

Cricketer Rishabh Pant has been shifted to Mumbai for further treatment. Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA director Shyam Sundar said, he was airlifted to Mumbai this afternoon. He said, BCCI is monitoring the treatment and is in constant touch with the medical team.

The Cricketer was undergoing treatment at a Hospital in Dehradun after he met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on the 30th of last month.