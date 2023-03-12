इंडियन आवाज़     12 Mar 2023 11:55:23      انڈین آواز
Cricket: UP Warriorz to take on Mumbai Indians in Women’s Premier League in Mumbai

The tenth match of the Women’s Premier League will feature UP Warriorz taking on Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, at 7.30 PM in Mumbai today. UP Warriors earned ahuge victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous game. They chased down the target of 139 in just 13 overs without losing a wicket. That victory has helped them improve their net run rate. With two wins and one loss, the franchise is in third place on the points table.  

Currently Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have refused to relent. Their unbeaten run in the tournament just keeps going on and on. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has won three games in a row and all of them in one-sided results. No team has yet troubled MI one bit and they have been a class apart. Experts opine about the pitch of Mumbai’s Brabourne  Stadium that there was still a bit of green tinge on the surface for the last game at this venue. There was some pace and bounce on offer. However, a little bit of dryness must be creeping in now which would mean that the spinners would get some assistance. But the batters would still be able to score runs without much difficulty.

