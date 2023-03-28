Cricket: Mumbai Indians lift inaugural Women’s Premier League trophy beating Delhi Capitals

AMN

In Cricket, Mumbai Indians have won the inaugural Women’s Premier League. They defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the Summit Clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last evening. Chasing a target of 132 runs, Mumbai Indians overhauled the score, posting 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs. For Mumbai, Nat Sciver-Brunt was the highest scorer who remained not out at 60. Earlier, opting to bat first, Delhi scored 131 for 9 in stipulated 20 overs. Delhi Skipper Meg Lanning was the top scorer with 35 runs followed by Radha Yadav who contributed 27 runs.