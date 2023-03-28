इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2023 12:37:08      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Cricket: Mumbai Indians lift inaugural Women’s Premier League trophy beating Delhi Capitals

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Cricket, Mumbai Indians have won the inaugural Women’s Premier League. They defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the Summit Clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last evening. Chasing a target of 132 runs, Mumbai Indians overhauled the score, posting 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs. For Mumbai, Nat Sciver-Brunt was the highest scorer who remained not out at 60. Earlier, opting to bat first, Delhi scored 131 for 9 in stipulated 20 overs. Delhi Skipper Meg Lanning was the top scorer with 35 runs followed by Radha Yadav who contributed 27 runs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart