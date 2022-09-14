Cricket Mumbai Indian; Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan given new role for Global Performance

By Harpal Singh Bedi

The Mumbai Indians on Wednesday elevated Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan to take on new roles with the aim to build a global cricket legacy for MI.

With the expansion of MI #OneFamily which now includes MI Emirates and MI Cape Town along with Mumbai Indians, the team management recognized the need for a central team.

As part of building the structure, MI veterans Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan with deep knowledge of the MI value system and proven track record, are being promoted to new roles.

Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Global Head of Performance, MI, providing senior leadership of the group’s cricket operations worldwide, including overall strategic planning, the creation of an integrated global high-performance eco-system, as well as responsibility for each team’s coaching and support structures, working closely with the team head coaches to ensure synergies, a consistent brand of cricket, and implementation of best practices set by MI.

Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the Global Global Head of Performance, MI and will be responsible for player development, building on MI’s robust program around talent identification and grooming and adopting the same across geographies, which has been core to MI’s philosophy and success. Each geography comes with its unique set of challenges and Zaheer’s elevated role will play an important role helping MI teams across the globe.

Reacting to his elevation Mahela Jayawardene, said, “It is an absolute honour for me to lead MI’s global cricket operations. Mrs. Ambani and Akash’s leadership and guidance have made MI the most valued global cricket franchise and I am very happy to see MI grow globally. I look forward to this new responsibility to build a strong cohesive global brand of cricket.”

Zaheer Khan opined ; “I am humbled to take on this new role and thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash for their faith in me. MI has been home for me as a player and as a coaching team member, and now as we embark on a new journey, I look ahead to working closely with all the stakeholders in the global network to unearth new potential that can join the family.”

Over the last 15 years, Mumbai Indians has emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise maintaining its Number Uno position with seven titles, which includes a record 5 trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles.

Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Akash. M. Ambani said, “I’m happy to have Mahela and Zak as part of our global core team. Both have been an integral part of the MI family and embody the spirit of the cricket MI stands for. I’m confident that they would be able to ensure the same flows through all our teams globally and make a difference in the cricketing ecosystems across the globe.”