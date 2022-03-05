Cricket legend Shane Warne dead at 52

AMN / WEB DESK

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has died at the age of 52 after a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. Warne is widely considered one of the best players in history, having taken 708 wickets in 145 Test matches. He was a key member in one of the greatest teams in history, with Australia dominating the sport for much of his 15-year international career. A statement from Warne’s management said, Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

Legendary Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also died today after suffering a heart attack. He was 74. Marsh was taken ill last Thursday while travelling to a charity cricket match in Queensland. He effected 355 dismissals – a world record at the time of his retirement – in 96 Test appearances for Australia from 1970 to 1984. He also played 92 one-day internationals and served as Australia men’s chairman of selectors until 2016. Marsh is third on Australia’s all-time dismissals list behind Adam Gilchrist with 416 and Ian Healy’s 395.