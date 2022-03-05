FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2022 05:32:02      انڈین آواز

Cricket legend Shane Warne dead at 52

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has died at the age of 52 after a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. Warne is widely considered one of the best players in history, having taken 708 wickets in 145 Test matches. He was a key member in one of the greatest teams in history, with Australia dominating the sport for much of his 15-year international career. A statement from Warne’s management said, Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

Legendary Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also died today after suffering a heart attack. He was 74. Marsh was taken ill last Thursday while travelling to a charity cricket match in Queensland. He effected 355 dismissals – a world record at the time of his retirement – in 96 Test appearances for Australia from 1970 to 1984. He also played 92 one-day internationals and served as Australia men’s chairman of selectors until 2016. Marsh is third on Australia’s all-time dismissals list behind Adam Gilchrist with 416 and Ian Healy’s 395.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Khatri disqualified in World Race Walking Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 4 March : With four red cards  slapped on him, race walker Ami ...

Ramkumar, Bhambari give India 2-0 lead over Denmark in Davis Cup Tie

Harpal Singh Bedi Ramkumar Ramanathan overwhelmed lowly ranked Christian Sigsgaard while Yuki Bhambri accou ...

Yakshika, Vidhi  in medal rounds at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Yakshika and Vidhi  gave  power-packed performances to move into  the junior girls’ ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart