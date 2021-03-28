High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
Cricket IPL: Ajay Ratra named Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach

 Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi

 Delhi Capitals  on Sunday named former  wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as the team’s Assistant Coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.(IPL)

Ratra recently coached the Assam state team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has coached Punjab in the past too, and has worked as a Fielding & Wicketkeeping Coach with the Indian’s Women’s Cricket Team during camps.
For the 39-year-old, currently employed by ONGC as Manager (Corporate Communications) this  will be his first brush with an IPL franchise.  He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Pravin Amre and James Hopes.

Commenting on his appointment, Ratra  who has played d 6 Tests and 12 ODIs for the country . said, “I am happy  to join Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach. This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent.. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

“We would like to welcome Ajay Ratra to the Delhi Capitals family,” said CEO Vinod Bisht, on the latest development. “His experience, as player and coach will be invaluable, as we look to take the franchise from strength to strength. We are excited to have him on board, and wish him all the very best for the upcoming season.”

In 2002 Ratra became the youngest wicketkeeper (aged 20) to score a Test hundred, and the second Indian wicketkeeper to score a century overseas. 

