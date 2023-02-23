Cricket: India to clash with Australia in ICC T20 Women’s World Cup semifinal in Cape Town

AMN

In Women’s Cricket, India will face Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal at Newlands, Cape Town in South Africa today. The match will begin at 6.30 p.m. Indian Standard Time. India entered the semifinals defeating Ireland by five runs through the Duckworth Lewis method in the rain-marred last group match at St George’s Park, Gqeberha on Monday.

With four victories from their first four games, Australia leads Group A. India finished second in Group B with six points from four games. In the second semifinal on Friday, England will clash with South Africa. The winners of the semifinal will meet in the summit clash on Sunday