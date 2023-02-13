Cricket: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town

In the Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa. Chasing the target of 150 runs, India made 151 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 19 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues top scored with unbeaten 53 runs for the winners. Shafali Verma with 33 runs and Richa Ghosh with unbeaten 31 were the other scorers. For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu picked up two wickets while Sadia Iqbal took one wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat and scored 149 for 4 in stipulated 20 overs. Captain Bismah Maroof hit 68 runs not out, while Ayesha Naseem scored 43 runs. From Indian side, Radha Yadav took 2 wickets, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar took 1 wicket each.