इंडियन आवाज़     13 Feb 2023 01:38:16      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Cricket: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In the Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup,  India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.  Chasing the target of 150 runs, India made 151 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 19 overs.  Jemimah Rodrigues top scored with unbeaten 53 runs for the winners. Shafali Verma with 33 runs and Richa Ghosh with unbeaten 31 were the other scorers. For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu picked up two wickets while Sadia Iqbal took one wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat and scored 149 for 4 in stipulated 20 overs. Captain Bismah Maroof hit 68 runs not out, while Ayesha Naseem scored 43 runs. From Indian side, Radha Yadav took 2 wickets, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar took 1 wicket each. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart