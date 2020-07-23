Cricket: BCCI seeks government permission to host IPL in UAE

AMN

BCCI will seek government’s permission to stage this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates. This was stated by IPL chief Brijesh Patel yesterday. He said, they will discuss the issue in the next governing council meeting in 7-10 days.

Cricket boards of UAE and Sri Lanka have offered to host the league considering the Corona situation in India. Monday’s postponement of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup, which has been scheduled to take place in Australia from 18 October, has presented the BCCI with a new opportunity to stage the IPL.

The BCCI has been looking for a new window to stage the lucrative IPL, which was postponed days before it was to begin in late March.