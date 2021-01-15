Cricket: Australia 274 for 5 on first day of fourth & final Test match at Gabba in Brisbane

AMN
At the draw of stumps on the first day, Australia were 274 for 5 against India in the fourth and final Cricket Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Skipper Tim Paine with 38 and Cameron Green 28 were at crease. Marnus Labuschagne smashed a gritty 108. And for India ,debutant southpaw pacer T Natarajan claimed two wickets whereas Siraj ,Shardul , and Washington Sunder scalped one each.
Earlier, Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first. India has made 4 changes in its playing 11 as Washington Sundar and T Natarajan made their Test debut.
Australia has made one change in its playing 11 from the third Test as opener Will Pucovski failed to recover from the shoulder injury.