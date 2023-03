AMN

In many parts of India, an attempt was made to see the moon of Ramzan on Wednesday (March 22) but it was not visible, Hence on behalf of major Muslim organizations it has been announced that now Roza will be observed from 24 March Friday.

“It has been announced by Imarat-e-Sharia Hind that the first day of Ramzan will start from Friday, March 24, 2023. The moon of Ramzan was not sighted in India on Wednesday evening, so the holy month of Ramzan will officially start from Friday (Zuma).