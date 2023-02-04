Crack affected houses in Doda have been evacuated: LG Manoj Sinha

AMN

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has said that crack affected houses in Doda have been evacuated and the administration is keeping an eye on the matter. He said best practices will be followed with suggestions from scientists. Meanwhile, a team of scientists from the Geological Survey of India visited Doda to analyze the situation.

Meanwhile, DC, Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan said that 19 houses have developed cracks along with two other structures. He said the Geological Survey of India team is on the task and has collected samples and will give us details as to what is actually happening there. He said steps are being taken accordingly under the Disaster Management.