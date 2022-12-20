CPN-Maoist Centre to elect parliamentary party leader after swearing-in ceremony to newly elected members

WEB DESK

The CPN (Maoist Centre) would elect its parliamentary party leader only after the oath-taking ceremony to newly elected members of the House of Representatives. The CPN (Maoist Centre) has a total of 32 members-18 elected under first-past-the-post and 14 under the proportional representation category in the Lower House.

As per sources, Madhav Sapkota, a lawmaker and party leader said that the decision would be taken regarding the election of the parliamentary party leader and formation of a new government only after the swearing-in ceremony.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat has scheduled an oath-taking ceremony for newly elected HoR members on December 22.