CPI(M) Condemns RSS Chief’s Comments on Minorities

 AMN / NEW DELHI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly condemned RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s what it called ‘atrocious comments’ in an interview to RSS weeklies. It called upon patriotic minded citizens and forces to unitedly  raise their voice against this assault on basic constitutional values of secularism and democracy.

CPI (M) in a statement said that RSS Chief ‘atrocious comments’ in an interview to RSS weeklies, constitutes an open and blatant challenge to the Constitution of India, to equal rights of all citizens and to the rule of Law. “He has threatened the Muslim minority community that they will have to give up ideas of “supremacy” to remain safe. He justifies the aggression of “Hindu society” in the name of perceived historical wrongs, stating that Hindus are “at war.” He has virtually given a call for violence against a section of Indian citizens on the basis of religious affiliation” party said.

“In fact it is  not “Hindu society” but Hindutva brigades inspired by the RSS ideology and backed by leaders like Bhagwat who have created a sense of siege in the minority community by their constant assaults on the constitutional and legal rights of minority communities at different levels. Bhagwat’s statements are an update of the hate filled communal writings of RSS icons like Hegdewar and Golwalkar  that Muslims can live in India only if they accept a subordinate position”, CPIM contended.

