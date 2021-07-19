PM reviews COVID-19 situation with Chief Ministers of six states
Consistent decline in daily active cases of Covid -19: Health Ministry
Govt asks people to be vigilant to ensure 3rd wave doesn’t enter India
Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan
80 dead, many missing in Germany after floods
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2021 03:38:09      انڈین آواز

CPI opposes to any move to privatize nationalised banks

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Communist Party of India General Secretary D. RAJA has written a letter to Finance Minister Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman today expressing strong opposition to any move to privatize nationalised banks.

Respected Madam Nirmala Sitharaman,

We are aware that in this year’s budget speech you had mentioned that the government has proposed to privatise two nationalised banks. Since privatisation of any Bank is not in the interest of our economy and people, we have expressed our strong opposition to the same, both inside the Parliament and outside. Our opposition to such privatisation of Banks is on account of the fact that our Banks today represent huge public savings of the common masses and these precious savings are safe only if the banks are in Government control. Large scale failure of many private Banks in those days was one of the reasons that necessitated nationalisation of banks. Further when many private corporate companies are the major loan defaulters in Banks, it would be imprudent to hand over the Banks to private hands, whose efficiency is also not guaranteed going by the recent experiences of some of the private Banks.

Nationalised Banks have been greatly helping and supplementing the Government’s efforts to boost the economy and hence need to be further strengthened with adequate measures from the Government.

In this background, we observe that in the recent few weeks repeatedly, a section of the press is making the news that Niti Aayog has recommended the name of Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank for privatisation. Even though these are news items not authenticated by any official agency of the Government, nonetheless, the same is creating a lot of anxiety and anguish amongst the employees and officers of these two Banks. I learn that even some deposits are being withdrawn by customers. Hence it will be desirable for the Government make statement clarifying the position.

In case, if the Government has any such proposal to privatise any Bank, our party is opposed to it. Such decision must be reviewed and rescinded.

With regards,

Yours sincerely,

S/d

D RAJA

General Secretary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Coaches promise better showing by Indian Hockey Teams at Tokyo

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Team coaches on Saturday promised better show ...

India, Pakistan in same group in Cricket T20 World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in Group 2 of the Super 12s fo ...

Indian Women’s Hockey team has a chance to create history; Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace drag flicker Gurjit Kaur believes that Indian women hockey team has an opportunity to ...

خبرنامہ

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

وارانسی میں وزیر اعظم نے کئی ترقیاتی پروجیکٹوں کا افتتاح اترپردیش سرمایہ کاری کا ایک اہم مقام:مودی کیا۔

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ وزیر اعلیٰ یوگی آدتیہ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz