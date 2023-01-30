इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2023 05:03:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

CPI condemns statement of CM Yogi equating Santan Dharma with nationalism

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India issued the following statement today (January 30, 2023):

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India strongly condemns the statement of U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that equates Santan Dharma with nationalism.

Giving the status of national religion to a particular religion is unconstitutional and condemnable. Freedom fighters from all backgrounds fought the British unitedly. Their sacrifices made us a secular democracy. RSS was dividing people then and is even now dividing them.

This is against the spirit of Indian Constitution and expresses true character of RSS-BJP combine to undermine the secular fabric of the Constitution.

We are confident that Indian people who have for the last 74 years upheld the secular Indian Constitution will not accept this brazen attack on its core values.

We appeal to all progressive sections to strongly defend the core values of the Constitution and oppose all those who are undermining the Constitution. (Press Release)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا لال چوک پر پرچم کشائی کی تقریب کے ساتھ اختتام پذیر ہوئی۔

Bharat Jodo Yatra راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا ل ...

‘من کی بات’ میں پی ایم مودی نے ای ویسٹ کی ری سائیکلنگ اور باجرے کے فوائد پر زور دیا۔

MANN KI BAAT"آج کے جدید آلات مستقبل کا ای فضلہ ہیں" وزیر اعظم ...

پلوامہ میں راہول گاندھی نے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے بہادروں کو خراج عقیدت پیش کیا۔

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی ہفتہ کو بھارت جوڑو یاترا کے دوران پ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart