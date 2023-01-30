CPI condemns statement of CM Yogi equating Santan Dharma with nationalism

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India issued the following statement today (January 30, 2023):

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India strongly condemns the statement of U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that equates Santan Dharma with nationalism.

Giving the status of national religion to a particular religion is unconstitutional and condemnable. Freedom fighters from all backgrounds fought the British unitedly. Their sacrifices made us a secular democracy. RSS was dividing people then and is even now dividing them.

This is against the spirit of Indian Constitution and expresses true character of RSS-BJP combine to undermine the secular fabric of the Constitution.

We are confident that Indian people who have for the last 74 years upheld the secular Indian Constitution will not accept this brazen attack on its core values.

We appeal to all progressive sections to strongly defend the core values of the Constitution and oppose all those who are undermining the Constitution. (Press Release)